August Exploration at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum and T.Rex Discovery Centre

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) in Regina and the T.rex Discovery Centre in Eastend have exciting exhibits, programing and activities that the whole family can enjoy during the month of August.

Whether it is fan-favourites like Scotty, the World's Largest Tyrannosaurus rex, new additions to the Life Science Gallery or other amazing exhibits and programing, there is always an adventure waiting around the next corner.

Royal Saskatchewan Museum (Albert Street and College, Regina)

SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab

Located on the upper level in the Life Science Gallery, the Learning Lab is a hands-on space to explore through touch tables, microscopes and educator-led activities with new themes and activities.

Born To Run - July 30 to August 12 (1:30 to 3:30 p.m.)

The story of Pronghorn in Saskatchewan goes back millions of years. From traditional ways of hunting by Indigenous people to current ecology, explore this speedy animal.

Be The Scientist - August 16 to September 2 (1:30 to 3:30 p.m.)

Which museum scientist do you want to be? Try your hand at being a biologist, paleontologist, or archaeologist by exploring fossils, insects, artifacts and more.

Field Station: Weekends starting August 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 pm.

Located in the Earth Science Gallery of the museum, come explore specimens, fossils and play the Family Tree Game to test your knowledge of how organisms are related. Explore different species throughout the summer.

Weevil's World - August 13 to 15 and August 28 (2 p.m.)

Help the world's tiniest entomologist tackle one of the museum's biggest mysteries. From the stage in the auditorium, Weevil takes you under their wing to explore the world of insects. Are you ready to become a certified-junior-part-time-entomologist? We're buzzing with excitement and can't wait to see you there!

Celebrate Scotty's Unearthed Day - August 16

Scotty was discovered on August 16, 1991, by high school principal Robert Gebhardt. The Museum will be marking Scotty's unearthed day with activities on August 16, including a special video launch party. Watch RSM social media and the website for more details.

On Friday, August 16, the T. rex Discovery Centre will be marking Scotty's unearthed day with cupcakes and Dino cookies, along with a special Scotty themed scavenger hunt.

Silly Stories - August 26 (10 a.m.)

Join us for storytelling under the trees outside the museum: Tabitha Triceratops Has a Tea Party, Scotty the T. rex Gets a Job and Marty Moose's Marvelous Adventure. This program is for children aged 6-and-under and their caregivers. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your blanket or lawn chair!

(Activity will move indoors in inclement weather.)

T.rex Discovery Centre (Eastend)

Home of Scotty, visitors can get a closeup look at the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex in the CN Gallery. Check out the Paleo Lab Experience, marine reptiles, prehistoric mammals, dinosaur fossils and much more!

Theme Week Table

Join centre interpreters at their theme week table as they showcase their research that covers various topics, from paleobotany to paleo art. A new theme is introduced weekly.

Children's Passport Activity Booklet

Back by popular demand. Find fossils, participate in activities and get stamps in your passport. Collect enough stamps and become a junior paleontologist.

Explore the Area

Explore the beautiful landscape of the Frenchman River Valley on the hiking trails situated around the discovery centre or uncover a new fossil in the Fossil Dig Sand Pit.

Paleo Lab experience

In the Paleo Lab, visitors can discover new micro fossils in the dig stations or create unique ecosystems with the interactive topography table.

Tylosaurus exhibit

Discover the Tylosaurus exhibit! Roughly 10 metres in length, the specimen was discovered in the hills around Lake Diefenbaker near Sask Landing Provincial Park. This species of mosasaur -Tylosaurus - were a large, predatory marine reptile closely related to modern monitor lizards and snakes. They lived 72 million years ago in a large inland sea that covered most of Saskatchewan during the late Cretaceous period.

Located in Eastend, the T.rex Discovery Centre is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labour Day. The centre is an hour-and-a-half drive from Swift Current and an hour drive from Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.

To learn more about the RSM exhibits, events, programming and world class research, visit: royalsaskmuseum.ca.

