MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, July 22, 2024, to Monday, July 29, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 22, 2024, through Monday, July 29, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 41 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

A Rock Island Armory Meriva 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-112-639

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 56-year-old Deronte Poteat, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Assault on a Police Officer. CCN: 24-112-750

A Sig Sauer P-938 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 13th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-112-778

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3600 block of Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-112-826

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4600 block of Easy Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-112-859

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of C Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-112-958

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

A Springfield Armory XDM 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Don Diego Chase, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Fugitive from Justice, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, Burglary Two, Robbery, Unlawful Entry, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-113-145

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of First Avenue & Chillum Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Brian Scott Coles, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-113-205

A BB gun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-113-480

A Tech Network assault rifle was recovered in the 1800 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-113-588

Thursday, July 25, 2024

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Seaton Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Israel Lee, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregister Firearm. CCN: 24-113-943

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Anthony Zapata, of Southeast, D.C., 23-year-old Stephen Laroy Jones, of Southwest, D.C., and 23-year-old Darius Shuler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-113-971

A Rossi .357 caliber revolver, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 30 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 34 9mm caliber handgun, and a Stoeger shotgun were recovered in the 3600 block of Jamison Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-113-980

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of A Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-114-032

A FNH 509 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 48th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Delonte Gary Page, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-114-058

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Aaron Beckham, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-114-152

A BB gun was recovered in the Unit block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-114-163

Friday, July 26, 2024

A Bruni Alberti P4 8mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Demetrius Devon Keys, of Bryans, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Counterfeit Tags, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 24-114-558

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of C Street & 20th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Kevin Bynum, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-114-582

A Glock .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Eye Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-114-595

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-114-772

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Deonte Gonzall White, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes. CCN: 24-114-776

Saturday, July 27, 2024

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Caleb Harris, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-114-829

A .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Anacostia Drive, Southeast. CCN: 24-115-038

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-115-285

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun, two Glock 19 9mm caliber handguns, and a Century Arms Draco 7.62 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 2000 block of 10th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Kevin Wallace Jones, of Richmond, VA, 21-year-old Daveon Malik Burleigh, of Richmond, VA, 30-year-old Jemirah Antoine Alston, of Richmond, VA, and 31-year-old Irvin Daqauwn Dandridge, of Lexington, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-115-335

Sunday, July 28, 2024

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Fredericksburg, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-115-411

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-115-667

Monday, July 29, 2024

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun, a Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1800 block of Tobias Drive, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Darwin Marquette Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Resisting Arrest, Fireworks Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-115-898

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Haven Ramone Phillips, of Hyattsville, MD, for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-116-294

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

