TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Olympic Skateboarding Watch Party

On Tuesday, August 6, 2024 and Wednesday, August 7, 2024, motorists should take into consideration the following parking restrictions and street closures associated with the Olympic Skateboarding Watch Party:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

T Street from 7th Street to Florida Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

T Street from 7 th Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Wiltberger Street from T Street to S Street, NW (except local traffic)

Alley next to 641 S Street, NW (except local traffic)

Alley next to 634 Florida Avenue, NW (except local traffic)

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

