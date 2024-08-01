MPD Searching for Suspect in Southwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting in Northwest.

On July 1, 2024, at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers responded for a shooting in the 100 block of District Square, Southwest. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24100244

