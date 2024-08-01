MPD Investigating Hit and Run Traffic Fatality in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

On Monday July 22, 2024, at approximately 6:27 p.m., officers observed an adult male victim lying in the roadway in the 700 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. DC Fire and EMS was notified, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The detectives’ preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was struck by a dark in color minivan, possibly a Honda Odyssey, that fled the scene.

The DC’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and determined the male suffered from internal blunt trauma and the cause of death were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Donnell Howard, of Northeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24112478

###