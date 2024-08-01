Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,300 in the last 365 days.

MPD Investigating Hit and Run Traffic Fatality in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

On Monday July 22, 2024, at approximately 6:27 p.m., officers observed an adult male victim lying in the roadway in the 700 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. DC Fire and EMS was notified, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The detectives’ preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was struck by a dark in color minivan, possibly a Honda Odyssey, that fled the scene.

The DC’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and determined the male suffered from internal blunt trauma and the cause of death were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Donnell Howard, of Northeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24112478

###

You just read:

MPD Investigating Hit and Run Traffic Fatality in Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more