MPD Arrests Suspect in 2022 Northeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a 2022 fatal stabbing in Northeast, DC.

On Saturday, July 9, 2022, at approximately 2:40 am, members of the Fourth District were dispatched to an area hospital in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. After finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced deceased and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Further investigation revealed the offense occurred inside an establishment in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Brittany Palmer, of no fixed address.

On Thursday, August 1, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 33-year-old Domonic Tabron of Capitol Heights, MD. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court bench warrant, with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 22097878

