Governor Abbott Appoints Fernandez To Governor’s Committee To Support The Military

TEXAS, August 1 - August 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Fernando Fernandez to the Governor’s Committee to Support the Military for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The committee studies and makes recommendations on how to best maintain and enhance military value at existing military installations in Texas and how to best make Texas a more attractive destination for additional military missions.

Fernando Fernandez of Nolanville is the vice president of military banking at First National Bank Texas. He is a board member of the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and the Killeen Independent School District Education Foundation. Additionally, he is a member Association of the United States Army - Central Texas Chapter Board of Governors and the Rotary Club of Killeen Heights. Fernandez received a Bachelor of Applied Arts from the University of the Incarnate Word. He served in the United States Army for 21 years until his retirement in 2016 at Fort Cavazos.