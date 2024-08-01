Greenfield Disaster Recovery Center Moving

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Adair County is relocating from the Elementary School to City Hall. The center will provide one-on-one help for people affected by recent flooding and severe storms.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

Nodaway Valley Elementary School 324 N.W. Second St. Greenfield. IA 50849 Open 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Closing Saturday, August 3 Greenfield City Hall 202 S. 1st St. Greenfield, IA 50849 Opening Monday, Aug. 5 from 1–6 p.m. Then open daily from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays .

FEMA can provide money to eligible homeowners and renters for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs, rental assistance and other needs not covered by insurance.

To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

How to Apply with FEMA

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).