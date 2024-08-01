Submit Release
AGR Roofing & Construction Urges Homeowners to Stay off Their Roofs after Wednesday's Storm

Tree through Omaha roof after storm

AGR Roofing & Construction advises homeowners to stay off their roofs. While a roof might look alright, damaged roofs might give and cause injury.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGR Roofing & Construction has been serving the Omaha community for 20 years with exceptional roofing and construction services. As an employee-owned company, we take great pride in providing top-notch service to our clients.

Wednesday July 31, a severe storm hit Omaha with high winds causing significant damage to many homes in the area. Our team at AGR Roofing & Construction is on the ground providing emergency tarping services for those affected by the storm. We understand that this can be a stressful time for homeowners, so we want to assure everyone that we are here to help.

AGR Roofing and Construction advises homeowners to not get onto their roofs if they suspect any damage from this storm. While a roof might look like it can support your weight, damaged roofs might give and cause injury.

Due to this volatile storm season, storm chasers may continue to pursue roofing work in the area. AGR Roofing & Construction urges homeowners to work with local reputable companies if they need roof repairs or roof replacements. Many storm chasers are not licensed or insured for Nebraska and their work is not warranted if there is an issue later on.

