AGR Roofing and Construction asks Omaha and Des Moines Homeowners to use Caution after the Anticipated Storms

AGR Roofing & Construction Omaha Logo National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook Omaha, Nebraska

National weather service issued Hazardous Weather Outlook for Nebraska and Iowa. AGR Roofing Omaha urges homeowners to use caution after the anticipated storms

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa. This includes Lincoln, NE, Omaha, NE and Des Moines, IA.

AGR Roofing and Construction is asking homeowners to remain safe and not get up onto their roofs to look for any hail damage. Please remain inside during any periods of hail or high winds. If any debris impacts your roof or home exterior photograph any damage before removing it for your insurance company. Do not remove any debris from your roof or any debris possibly touching a powerline.

From the National Weather Service’s website:

“Winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour and relative humidities as

low as 20 percent will bring a period of extreme fire danger this

afternoon. This has prompted the issuance of a Red Flag Warning,

valid from 11 AM through 7 PM.

Several rounds of strong to potentially severe thunderstorms may

impact the region beginning this afternoon through tomorrow

evening. Damaging winds, hail as large as tennis balls, and a

tornado or two will all be possible. Potential for severe weather

is expected to last through the night time hours into tomorrow

Morning.”

Please be aware of storm chasers after the impact, any reputable Omaha roofing company will perform a roof inspection and exterior inspection free of charge and will work with your insurance company.