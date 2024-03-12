AGR Roofing and Construction Announces New President

Ryan Tovey, President of AGR Roofing and Construction AGR Roofing and Construction Logo

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATE, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGR Roofing & Construction is proud to announce the promotion of Ryan Tovey as the new President of the company. As an employee-owned roofing company, AGR has been providing top rated roofing and exterior services to the Omaha community for 20 years. With offices in Omaha, NE and Des Moines, IA, AGR proudly serves the greater Nebraska and Iowa communities with high-quality roofing and construction services.

Tovey, who previously served as the General Manager of AGR, brings over 18 years of experience in the construction industry to his new role. His extensive knowledge and expertise in roofing, siding, windows and gutters have been vital to AGR’s success and growth.

“Ryan has been an integral part of our team at AGR and we are thrilled to have him step into this new role as President,” said Matthew Hirschbiel, CEO of AGR Roofing & Construction. “His dedication, leadership skills, and commitment to providing quality service make him the perfect fit to lead AGR through its next phase of growth.”

As President, Tovey will oversee all operations at AGR’s two locations in Omaha, Nebraska and Des Moines, Iowa. He will continue to uphold AGR’s values of quality workmanship, exceptional customer service, and community ties.

“I am honored to be appointed as President of AGR Roofing & Construction,” said Tovey. “I look forward to continuing our mission of providing top-quality roofing services to both the Omaha and Des Moines communities.”

As an employee-owned company, AGR takes great pride in investing in its people, and supporting them to continue growing in their careers. Ryan Tovey’s promotion is a clear testament to the company's commitment towards recognizing and promoting talent from the local community.