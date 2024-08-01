Submit Release
Continued Paving Work to Close Lanes on I-40 in Humphreys County

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting multiple lane closures on Interstate 40 in Humphreys County this weekend.

Crews with Dement Construction will conduct lane closures at MM 140-141 beginning Thursday, August 1 at 7 p.m. until Wednesday, August 7 at 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times. The closure schedule is as follows:

Thursday from 7 p.m. until Friday at 5 a.m.: Alternating westbound lane closures for milling activities
Friday from 7 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.: Alternating westbound lane closures for paving the roadway and outside shoulder, upgrade pavement markings and conduct traffic shift
Monday and Tuesday from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.: Alternating westbound lane closures to install pavement markings, rumble strips, and barrier rail

The work is part of a nearly 2-mile long bridge replacement project from near Exit 137 to near Exit 143 in which crews will replace two bridges: the bridge over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the bridge over the Buffalo River.

All work is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time to travel through the area.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

 

