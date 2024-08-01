DHS Blue Campaign Launches Nationwide Tutorial with Lyft to Educate Rideshare Drivers About How to Detect and Prevent Human Trafficking

WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Blue Campaign and Lyft, Inc. announced that more than one million Lyft drivers in the United States and Canada can now access a tutorial program to help them detect and prevent human trafficking. Today’s announcement builds on efforts earlier this year during Super Bowl 2024, when Lyft, Inc. provided resources to drivers in Las Vegas to help them to recognize the signs of this crime. Human trafficking can be more prevalent during large-scale events due to the sheer volume of people and anonymity that large gatherings provide.

“The Department of Homeland Security is committed to bringing a whole-of-society approach to our counter-human trafficking mission,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “By partnering with key private sector leaders like Lyft – whose drivers interact with millions of riders every year – we are better able to shine a light on this heinous crime; identify, protect, and support victims; and bring perpetrators to justice. I am grateful for Lyft’s continued commitment to combating the scourge of human trafficking and encourage other stakeholders to join us in this critical work.”

We are committed to working with DHS to help educate drivers about how to identify and report a possible crime if they suspect a rider is a victim or perpetrator of human trafficking,” said Ameena Gill, Vice President Safety and Customer Care at Lyft. “Our hope is that the driver community, which gives hundreds of millions of rides a year, can become an even greater force for good by helping identify these crimes and combat human trafficking.”

Over the last several months, DHS and Lyft have worked on developing this first-of-its kind tutorial for a ride-share company that features the Blue Campaign’s human trafficking resources in Lyft’s driver-only in-app Learning Center. It will help raise awareness of this crime, teach drivers the signs that indicate someone may be a victim, and offer resources for assistance, including guidance for how drivers can contact the right authorities. DHS will continue to work to provide access to resources and information to partners across the passenger transportation service industry.

Blue Campaign is a national public awareness campaign housed within the DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking (CCHT). Established in 2010, the Blue Campaign educates the public, law enforcement, and other industry partners to recognize the indicators of human trafficking, and how to appropriately respond to possible cases. The CCHT coordinates efforts of 16 DHS offices and Components to combat human trafficking through law enforcement operations, victim protection and support, intelligence and analysis, and public education and training programs. Learn more about the CCHT’s accomplishments.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is encouraged to report it to law enforcement – tips can be submitted anonymously online or by calling 866-347-2423. Individuals can also contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or humantraffickinghotline.org.