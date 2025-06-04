ICE Operation Results in More Than 70 Illegal Alien Arrests at Cartel-Run Night Club near Charleston

One of the illegal aliens arrested is a foreign fugitive wanted for homicide in Honduras

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 72 illegal aliens at a nightclub run by a suspected member of the Los Zetas Cartel during an operation in the Charleston, South Carolina area over the weekend. Los Zetas, now formally recognized as Cártel del Noreste (CDN) was formally designated a terrorist organization by the Trump Administration in February 2025.

Prior to the operation, ICE received information from a source that “The Alamo"-–an underground illegal nightclub-–was the location of weapons, narcotics, and human trafficking. ICE also seized cash, narcotics, and firearms during the operation.

During the operation, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the unlicensed establishment, leading to:

72 arrests, including individuals with serious prior offenses.

arrests, including individuals with serious prior offenses. 6 juveniles recovered and turned over to state social services for protection and care.

Arrests are still being processed.

One of the most high-profile arrests was of Sergio Joel Galo-Baca, a Honduran illegal alien and foreign fugitive with an active Interpol Red Notice for homicide in Honduras.

“Day in and day out, the brave men and women of ICE are working with local law enforcement to keep American communities safe. The successful operation that took place in the Charleston area resulted in more than 70 arrests of illegal aliens—including an international murder suspect and the dismantling of a nightclub run by a suspected cartel member where drug, weapon, and human trafficking were taking place,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, fugitives and law breakers are on notice: Leave now or ICE will find you and deport you.”

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Charlotte led the operation with local law enforcement, which took place on June 1.

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.

