DHS Releases Statement on Major SCOTUS Victory for Trump Administration and the American People on Ending the CHNV Parole Program

CHNV was an unlawful scheme to unleash over 530,000 poorly vetted aliens into America

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secured a legal victory in its effort to terminate parole for more than 530,000 illegal aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV) who were released into the country by the Biden Administration. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a 7-2 order, staying a District Court’s order pending appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

With this decision, DHS can once again start removing illegal aliens under the disastrous CHNV parole programs as the case progresses. This order comes after an activist judge ruled that DHS could not outright end the CHNV program.

DHS released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Trump Administration to keep Americans safe:

Statement Attributable to Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin

“Today’s decision is a victory for the American people. The Biden Administration lied to America. They allowed more than half a million poorly vetted aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their immediate family members to enter the United States through these disastrous parole programs; granted them opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers; forced career civil servants to promote the programs even when fraud was identified; and then blamed Republicans in Congress for the chaos that ensued and the crime that followed,”

“Ending the CHNV parole programs, as well as the paroles of those who exploited it, will be a necessary return to common-sense policies, a return to public safety, and a return to America First.”

