Gov. Justice announces $328.2 million collections for first month in new fiscal year

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Justice announced today that West Virginia registered collections of $328.2 million for the month of July, the first month in the new fiscal year, which are $2.2 million below the estimate. Comments related to Fiscal Year 2025 results: The West Virginia Department of Revenue is very confident the State will exceed revenue targets for Fiscal Year 2025.

July is generally a low collections month due to tax rules that require certain payments to be made in June. “West Virginia’s economy continues to grow and diversify,” Gov. Justice said. “July is the first inning of a twelve inning game. These results were expected due to a large excess in June, some of which was related to timing differences. We're optimistic about the path ahead and will continue to focus on making our state an economic powerhouse. There’s a reason why people from all over the world are moving here. There’s a reason why companies from all over the world are building here. West Virginia is booming right now. Things are really good for the Mountain State. As long as we keep pulling the rope together, we’re going to continue moving in the right direction for a long, long time.” For more detailed information, you can access the monthly revenue and cash flow reports from the West Virginia State Budget Office by clicking here.