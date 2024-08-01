Rutland Barracks / Disorderly Conduct / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4004770

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: August 1, 2024, at approximately 1221 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 South, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Christopher Sweeney

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont

VICTIM: Sarah Benoit

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 12:21 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2024, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 South in Rutland Town. Through investigation it was determined Sarah Benoit, 32, of Danby was traveling south on Route 7 and transitioned to the left lane. Christopher Sweeney, 38, of Rutland Town was traveling southbound and swerved into the center turn lanes to pass. When Sweeney re-entered the left southbound lane, his vehicle struck Benoit’s vehicle. After the crash occurred both operators pulled into the Portland Glass parking lot.

Through investigation and witness statements, troopers determined that while in the parking lot, Sweeney engaged in threatening behavior and in a public place used abusive or obscene language, including directing the N-word at Benoit multiple times during the interaction.

Sweeney was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer the charge of disorderly conduct.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is requested to contact Trooper Charles Gardner of the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/16/2024 at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.