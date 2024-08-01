Rutland Barracks / Disorderly Conduct / MV Crash
CASE#: 24B4004770
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: August 1, 2024, at approximately 1221 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 South, Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Christopher Sweeney
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont
VICTIM: Sarah Benoit
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At about 12:21 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2024, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 South in Rutland Town. Through investigation it was determined Sarah Benoit, 32, of Danby was traveling south on Route 7 and transitioned to the left lane. Christopher Sweeney, 38, of Rutland Town was traveling southbound and swerved into the center turn lanes to pass. When Sweeney re-entered the left southbound lane, his vehicle struck Benoit’s vehicle. After the crash occurred both operators pulled into the Portland Glass parking lot.
Through investigation and witness statements, troopers determined that while in the parking lot, Sweeney engaged in threatening behavior and in a public place used abusive or obscene language, including directing the N-word at Benoit multiple times during the interaction.
Sweeney was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer the charge of disorderly conduct.
Anyone with further information regarding this incident is requested to contact Trooper Charles Gardner of the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/16/2024 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.