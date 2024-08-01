Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,548 in the last 365 days.

AG Reyes Responds to the Utah Supreme Court’s Decision in Planned Parenthood Association of Utah v. Utah

Today, the Utah Supreme Court handed down a ruling in Planned Parenthood Association of Utah v. State of Utah, upholding a decision from a lower court to block the law while the legal process unfolds.

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes responded to the Court’s ruling by issuing the following statement:

We respectfully disagree with the Utah Supreme Court’s ruling upholding the preliminary injunction against SB 174–Utah’s law prohibiting abortion in nearly all situations. While we are disappointed, we are not deterred.

As the Court recognized, it did not decide the ultimate question in this case—whether the Utah Constitution protects a right to abortion. It does not, just as the federal constitution does not. As the case now heads back to district court, we will continue our vigorous defense of SB 174’s constitutionality and its careful balance of the right to life for both the unborn and living.

Read the full decision here.

You just read:

AG Reyes Responds to the Utah Supreme Court’s Decision in Planned Parenthood Association of Utah v. Utah

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more