USS Preble to Forward Deploy to Japan

Stellar Laelaps / Flight Test Aegis Weapon System-32 (FTM-32) [240328-D-D0500-1003]USS Preble (DDG 88) leaves Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oahu, Hawaii on March 20, 2024 in preparation for U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s Flight Test Aegis Weapon System-32 (FTM-32), held on March ## in cooperation with the U.S. Navy. (courtesy photo/released)

Preble will replace USS Benfold (DDG 65), which will depart Yokosuka and move to Everett, Washington.

The forward presence of Preble supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan, enhances the national security of the United States and improves its ability to protect strategic interests. Preble will directly support the Defense Strategic Guidance to posture the most capable units forward in the Indo-Pacific Region.

The United States values Japan’s contributions to the peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific and its long-term commitment and hospitality in hosting U.S. forces forward deployed there. These forces, along with their counterparts in the Japan Self-Defense Forces, make up the core capabilities needed by the alliance to meet our common strategic objectives.

The security environment in the Indo-Pacific requires that the U.S. Navy positions the most capable ships forward. This posture allows the most rapid response times for maritime and joint forces and brings our most capable ships with the greatest amount of striking power and operational capability to bear in the timeliest manner.

Maintaining a forward-deployed naval force capability with the most advanced ships supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan and the security and stability of the vital Indo-Pacific region.

