State Police Now Accepting Entrance Exam Applications

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Police are now accepting applications for the Trooper Entrance Examination, and testing for candidates will start on August 15, 2024. This recruitment period stems from a $66 million investment by Governor Hochul to fund additional State Police academy classes to increase the number of New York State Troopers dedicated to addressing the State’s most pressing crime issues, including the trafficking of illegal firearms.

“Public safety is my top priority, and we will continue to make record investments in law enforcement so that New York State is best prepared to protect New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “By investing $66 million in additional academy classes, we hope to increase the number of potential New York State Troopers serving our great state. I encourage those interested in a rewarding career to apply now.”

Candidates can learn about the qualifications to become a New York State Trooper and sign up to take the exam at www.joinstatepolice.ny.gov. Once candidates apply, they can sign up to take the computerized exam at a Pearson VUE testing center at a location and time that is convenient for them.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “The New York State Police has a reputation and tradition of excellence. A career as a State Trooper is both challenging and rewarding, providing a unique opportunity to positively impact communities across the State. It is more important than ever that we better represent the communities we serve, build better relationships, and increase our diversity to enhance the service we provide New Yorkers. We encourage anyone who is looking for a fulfilling and exciting career to sign up for the exam.”

The State Police is continuing efforts to increase the diversity of its ranks, which includes outreach to leaders of communities underrepresented in law enforcement. The State Police is proud to participate in the national 30x30 pledge, making a commitment to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30 percent by 2030.

Since 2021, the State Police has increased the number of female Troopers by 21.8 percent (680 from 558), Black Troopers by 45.8 percent (296 from 203), and Hispanic Troopers by 54.6 percent (450 from 291).

A career with the New York State Police offers significant opportunities for advancement and professional development, with specialized units such as Aviation, Canine, Underwater Recovery Team, Special Operations Response Team and Bureau of Criminal Investigation, just to name a few.

Minimum qualifications needed to sign up for the examination:

Citizenship: Must be a U.S. citizen.

Age: Candidates must be at least 20 years old and a maximum of 34 years old at the time of application.

The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty – up to a maximum of 7 years.

Education: A high school diploma or equivalent is required to apply (60 college credits are required at time of appointment, 30 for those who have qualifying military service or police training).

For complete information, including details of the revised tattoo policy, go to: https://joinstatepolice.ny.gov/qualifications.

Applicants must pay a $20 fee at the time of application, and a $44 fee payable to Pearson VUE when scheduling the exam.

Salary & Benefits: