See You at the Illinois State Fair!

ILLINOIS, August 1 - After much success at the previous Illinois State Fair, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission is excited to return for another year in the Lieutenant Governor's tent. Along with the return of popular activities, such as the impaired driving vehicle course, the ILCC is excited to present:





• The Youth Alcohol Awareness Summit:

Hear insights on youth and alcohol topics directly from youth speakers along with other fun and educational activities for children and parents!





• Educational Materials for All Ages:

The ILCC learning stations and education materials will focus on youth alcohol prevention and will initiate the conversation about alcohol between parents and children.





• Giveaways, Prizes, and More:

Special prizes will be available daily, come get some fun goodies!





"The Illinois State Fair is a staple of Illinois' summer festivities, and a showcase of the best Illinois has to offer," said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. "The ILCC looks forward to engaging with fairgoers celebrating our state's agriculture and culture while providing educational resources on alcohol safety and awareness."





The ILCC is excited to bring fun, educational activities to promote alcohol awareness while answering questions and providing the opportunity to engage with the Illinois public!





About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.





To learn more about the ILCC and its divisions, visit www.ILCC.Illinois.gov . To submit a tip or complaint to the ILCC's Enforcement Division, click here



