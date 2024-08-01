ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is excited to announce the successful graduation of its 60th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, August 1st, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. The ceremony commemorates the certification of 33 dedicated graduates as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

Throughout an intensive eight-week training program, the BCSOT Cadets underwent rigorous instruction and preparation for their vital roles within the Department. Upon completion of the BCSOT, these newly minted officers acquired an impressive 320 hours of comprehensive training, encompassing an array of essential skills, including supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.

During BCSOT, the aspiring officers faced academic, mental, and physical challenges that tested their commitment to protecting the citizens of Georgia.

"The Basic Community Supervision Officer Training Course is a demanding program that prepares our officers for a fulfilling journey in community supervision. These officers have displayed an inspiring level of dedication, teamwork, and resilience over the past eight weeks. Today marks their graduation, and we eagerly anticipate the impact they'll make on our state's citizens," said Lori A. Massengale, Director of Training and Professional Development.

Class Leader Joseph Duncan delivered a speech at the ceremony that resonated deeply with their fellow graduates:

“Our journey has been challenging, but every obstacle has been a stepping stone, every challenge an opportunity to grow. We've learned not just the skills necessary for our future career, but also the values of perseverance, teamwork, and resilience. As we leave here today, let us carry forward the lessons we've learned and the bonds we've formed.”

This graduation ceremony not only signifies the completion of the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in these officers' careers. DCS is excited to see the positive impact they will undoubtedly have on their communities and within the organization.

During the graduation ceremony, several graduates were honored for their outstanding performances in various proficiencies. The distinguished honorees were:

Academic Award: Kyle Twamley, Atlanta Circuit

Team Competition Award: Purple Team - Syr'Victor Rozier (Atlanta); Tasheema Jernigan (Chattahoochee); Kerjerian Sutton (Atlanta); Ryan Sees (Ogeechee); Chevene Tumlin (Blue Ridge)

Physical Fitness Award: Kyle Twamley, Atlanta Circuit

Firearms Proficiency Award (Top Gun): Kejerian Sutton, Atlanta Circuit

Leadership Award: Jospeh Duncan, Bell-Forsyth Circuit

Adjunct Instructor Award: Keondra Bonner, ESP Unit

The new officers will serve their communities in DCS Field Offices as follows:

Anthony Baez - Piedmont Circuit

Parker Barrom - Cobb Circuit

Brittany Berry - Atlanta Circuit

Kewanna Booker - Cherokee Circuit

Hassonah Brown - Atlanta Circuit

Quinton Daniels - Dekalb County Probation

Shadeare Doyle - Brunswick Circuit

Olivia Duke - Central Office

Joseph Duncan - Bell-Forsyth Circuit

Evan Elliot - Northeastern Circuit

Taylor Elliot - Enotah Cicuit

Alexis Gutierrez - Chatahoochee Circuit

Christopher Ham - Atlanta Circuit

Freddie Haugabrook - Cordele Circuit

Ashtin Jackson - Mountain Circuit

Tasheema Jernigan - Chattahoochee Circuit

Jasmine Johnson - Alcovy Circuit

Ramon Lewis - Atlanta Circuit

Emily McKnight - Blue Ridge Circuit

Kaprina Morgan - Eastern Circuit

Jordan Rachmann - Clayton Circuit

Jose Rosales - Gwinnett Circuit

Syr’Victor Rozier - Atlanta Circuit

Ryan Sees - Ogeechee Circuit

Dajha Sewell - Ocmulgee Circuit

Tationa Shelton - Alcovy Circuit

Ryne Stewart - Brunswick Circuit

Elijah Stutz - Conasuaga Circuit

Kererian Sutton - Atlanta Circuit

Cedric Taylor - Alcovy Circuit

Cheven Tumlin - Blue Ridge Circuit

Kyle Twamley - Atlanta Circuit

Dishima Vanderhorst - Atlantic Circuit

