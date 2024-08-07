Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West Boosts Accessibility, Renews Autism Certification

The hotel, which was initially certified by IBCCES in 2019, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to training staff and enhancing the guest experience.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demonstrating the hotel’s efforts to create a more inclusive location, Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West has completed the renewal of their Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. The certification, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), requires at least 80% of front-facing staff to complete training and certification to better serve autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

“There is a customer base of 32 million travelers with special needs that is under serviced and we believe it is not from a lack of caring in our community, rather it was from the lack of knowledge on how to best serve those families. That is why this initiative that Visit Mesa in partnership with IBCCES is so important,” said Charles Barron, general manager of Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West. “We can finally gain the knowledge from the leader in their field on how to best care for all our guests. Caring for our guests is really at the heart of what we do in our hotel and our community and that is why this is the perfect partnership for us.”

Originally certified in 2019 as part of a city-wide initiative led by Visit Mesa, the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West has consistently demonstrated its commitment to training staff and enhancing the guest experience to better accommodate the needs of all visitors.

“Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West’s continued commitment to certification is a testament of their dedication to ensure that every guest feels welcomed and supported. We’re thrilled they remain a key part of the larger community’s focus on accessibility,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

