RE: Runaway Juvenile / Berlin Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3004972

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                         

STATION: Berlin                 

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/31/2024 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stoney Corners Road East Montpelier, Vermont

 

UPDATE: Glaser-West has been located safe and is no longer considered missing.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/31/2024 at approximately 2305 hours Troopers responded to a report of a runaway juvenile in East Montpelier.  It was reported Sawyer Glaser-West was missing and was believed to have run away.  He is described as a 17-year-old male who is 5'6, 140 pounds with brown, curly hair, and green eyes.  He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a hoodie, and a tan ballcap.  Anyone with information on Glaser-West's location is asked to contact the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

 

