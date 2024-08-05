IBG Business Managing Partner and Founder Named to International Business Brokers Association Hall of Fame

Jim Afinowich was recently named to the IBBA Hall of Fame

I am honored to be inducted among so many outstanding professionals” — Jim Afinowich, M&AMI, CBI

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBG Business is pleased to announce that Managing Partner, Founder and Principal, Jim Afinowich, M&AMI, CBI, was named one of the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) 2024 Hall of Fame inductees. Earlier this year, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) released its list of 2024 Hall of Fame inductees which spotlighted Mr. Afinowich. Mr. Afinowich has been a business broker for over thirty years, serving the Phoenix market and surrounding areas with sound transaction strategies.

“I am honored to be inducted among so many outstanding professionals,” states Jim Afinowich, M&AMI, CBI. “I truly enjoy the service aspect associated with being a business advisor and am passionate about helping business owners realize their investment through transaction.”

Mr. Afinowich has been an integral part of the business brokerage profession regionally and nationally, including serving as the former President and Vice President of the International Business Brokers Association as well as President and Director of the Business Intermediary Education Foundation. Jim has also developed and presented classes for regional and national trade associations for nearly 20 years, and has provided expert witness services in cases related to brokerage practices and standards of care. In addition to his professional commitments, Jim is also active in his local community, including volunteering in various charity organizations and projects.

See the full list of inductees here.

###

About IBG Business

IBG Business is a nationally respected, award-winning leader in the sale and acquisition of privately held middle-market companies. The firm assists business owners nationwide in valuing and selling their companies at the optimum time, for maximum value, at an 86% closing rate. Learn more at ibgbusiness.com.