Wyoming 28 pavement overlay kicks off south of Lander

A 6.9-mile pavement improvement project kicked off this week 13 miles south of Lander on Wyoming 28 above Red Canyon.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland is the prime contractor on the $3.9 million South Pass-Beaver Creek project.

Project completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

Paving and milling between mileposts 51.14 and 57.99 is tentatively scheduled to begin this week, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander.

"During paving and chip seal operations, traffic will be controlled with a pilot vehicle and flaggers. Motorists should expect a maximum cumulative delay of 20 minutes," Smith said.

A 14-foot width restriction will be in effect during paving operations.

The Wyoming 28 project includes milling of existing asphalt pavement surfacing, a two-inch pavement overlay, chip sealing and other work.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Erik Smith, P.E., at (307) 332-4151

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.