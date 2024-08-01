Submit Release
Chip sealing begins on U.S. 14A project south of Byron

Traffic delays of up to 20 minutes are expected beginning Thursday, Aug. 1, between Garland and Byron as chip sealing is under way. 

Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell is the prime contractor on the U.S. 14A pavement improvement project.

Project completion date is Aug. 31, 2024.

The $2.3 million project between U.S. 14A mileposts 32 and 38 includes pavement milling, a pavement overlay and chip sealing.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Michael Miller, P.E., at (307) 568-3400

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.

