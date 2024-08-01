MDC and Columbia Public Schools invite the public to the grand opening of the Boone County Nature School on Aug. 23.

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to the grand opening of the Boone County Nature School on Aug. 23. The grand opening ceremony will be held at the nature school building from 1-2 p.m., and there will be remarks along with a ribbon cutting. From 2-4 p.m., there will be guided public tours of the school and property, conservation education tables, and various conservation-themed activities.

The Boone County Nature School is a collaborative effort between MDC and Columbia Public Schools. The property boasts a new 8,230-square-foot building, pictured below, that houses four nature-themed classrooms, lab space, nature and student-related lobby exhibits, and offices. The building and associated grounds serve students from all six Boone County school districts through unique “place-based” education as well as the public through special conservation-related programming.

This unique learning environment was made possible through a generous donation by Vicki Russell and the late Hank Waters. The Nature School campus is located on the Waters-Russell Unit of Three Creeks Conservation Area in Boone County and has been utilized by Columbia Public Schools and MDC since 2020.

To learn more about the Boone County Nature School, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Gn. Event questions can be directed to MDC Education Supervisor Brian Flowers at 573-815-7901, ext. 2867, or Michelle Baumstark, Chief Communications Officer for Columbia Public Schools, at (573) 214-3960.