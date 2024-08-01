FLHSMV Promotes Safe Start to the New School Year with Awareness Campaign Focused on Child Safety

August 1, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Each August, as the school year begins in Florida, students eagerly anticipate returning to the classroom, making new friends, and embracing the upcoming activities and challenges.

While many children consider themselves seasoned pros, others will experience many firsts as they ride a bus for the first time, use a crosswalk, or even receive homework. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) along with our division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and public safety partners at the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Florida Department of Education (FLDOE), Florida School Boards Association (FSBA), Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA), Florida Police Chiefs’ Association (FPCA) and AAA-The Auto Club Group are working together to educate and raise awareness of how you can help your child have a safe start this school year.

“FLHSMV and our public safety partners are prioritizing and raising awareness of factors that impact our children’s safety as the new school year begins. It’s important to remember that not following these safety measures can lead to serious consequences,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Florida is number one in education, including educating our youth and motorists on safety practices and legislation that impact them. These measures are in place to give everyone a safe start as they travel to and from school.” “Each August, as the school year begins, law enforcement across the state make concentrated efforts to remind drivers about school zone safety. This includes emphasizing the importance of reducing speed, highlighting the consequences of passing school buses, and underlining the danger children are exposed to when such actions occur,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “Other critical factors, such as installing the correct car seat and simply encouraging your loved ones to buckle up, contribute to the community’s safety and positively impact enforcement efforts.”

School Bus and School Zone Safety– Start Safe and Educate on New Legislation

Many Floridians will encounter increased traffic when the school year begins, especially in school zones. Last year, the Florida legislature passed House Bill 0657 and Senate Bill 0766, which created and amended multiple Florida Statutes that authorize local jurisdictions to implement and operate school zone speed detection systems and school bus passing infraction detection systems.

According to a 2023 survey of school bus operators conducted by the Florida Department of Education on illegal school bus passing, there were approximately 11,224 illegal passes across the state during the 2022-2023 school year.

Passing a school bus is not just a traffic violation; it’s a direct threat to the safety of children. Each illegal pass poses a risk to children entering and exiting the bus. As responsible community members, we must ensure their safety by following the law and not passing a school bus.

In 2023, preliminary data indicates that over 41,000 citations were issued across the state for speeding in a school or work zone. As of January 1, 2021, the penalties for failing to stop a school bus and passing a stopped school bus on the side where children enter and exit doubled. It is essential that all motorists understand and adhere to the need to stop properly for school buses, ensuring the safety of all of Florida’s children.

Using a wireless communications device in a handheld manner while driving in a designated school crossing, school zone, or active work zone area is against the law and extremely dangerous.

Vehicle Back Over– Check First, then Reverse

Be vigilant and watch out for children, particularly near schools, bus stops, and parking lots. Take special note of the reduced speed limits in school zones. Only drive or park in designated areas to drop or pick up children at school. In 2023, more than 40 percent of all backover incidents involving vehicles resulted in minor or severe injuries for children aged 0-10.

Stay aware of your surroundings by checking your mirrors, listening for activity outside the vehicle by lowering the windows, and backing out slowly. Parents should instruct their children not to play in or near cars and to move away from a vehicle when a driver is about to start it. This includes keeping toys and bikes away from where a vehicle is being used

Crosswalk Safety– Look Out Before You Step Out

Pedestrians should always use designated crosswalks when crossing the street. This is a crucial safety measure that provides a secure and protected path. Carefully observe any oncoming traffic before proceeding. In areas without sidewalks, pedestrians should walk facing the traffic flow. This way, they can have a clear view of any vehicles approaching, which helps to ensure their safety.

Seat Belt and Child Restraint Safety– Secure their Future

Seat belts save lives and are a crucial safety measure for all drivers, including front-right passengers and anyone under 18. FLHSMV strongly recommends seat belt usage for all ages, as they provide a sense of security and protection.

In 2023, over 30% of child passenger fatalities due to vehicle crashes involved children who were not wearing any restraints.

Choosing the best car seat for your child is a responsible and caring act. It’s the one that fits your child’s size, is correctly installed, works well in your car, and is used appropriately every time you drive.

Installing a car seat in your vehicle is a straightforward process, especially if you follow the seat’s instruction manual and the portion of your vehicle’s owner manual that pertains to it. Remember to check for car seat and booster seat recalls and sign up to receive any potential alerts in the future.

Check your backseat for kids and pets– Prevent Vehicular Heatstroke

As daily routines change and parents are busy picking up and dropping off their children at school, it’s crucial to stay vigilant and ensure all children are safely out of the vehicle before leaving. Consider placing your purse, phone, or shoe in the backseat as a reminder to check. Remember, never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle.

This is especially critical in hot Florida temperatures, where the heat can rapidly increase even when parked in the shade or with a window cracked, posing a danger to their health and safety.

FLHSMV is joined by its many partners across the state to keep Florida’s children safe:

“As the school year begins, school safety is of the upmost importance to the Florida Department of Education,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “We encourage parents and students to remain vigilant as they are dropping students off and picking them up from school. I am thankful for the work that Florida Highway Patrol, local law enforcement agencies and our other state partners do to keep our students safe every day.” “With students returning to school, safety is crucial. Increased traffic means more congestion and distractions. Let’s prioritize safe driving habits, especially in school zones. Slow down, watch for crossing guards, and stay alert. Everyone shares the responsibility to protect our children and communities. Together, we can ensure every school day is a safe day,” said Andrea Messina, CEO, Florida School Boards Association. “The safety and security of Florida’s children is paramount. As school resumes, being especially mindful while driving in school zones and adjacent neighborhoods where there is more foot traffic is important,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “Driving at slower speeds and avoiding distractions protects school children and their families, as well as our school crossing guards. Together, we can ensure a safe school year for all communities throughout Florida.” “One of the major goals of the Florida Sheriffs Association is to safeguard and nurture our youth. As schools reopen, it’s crucial to reduce your speed, stay vigilant for children, and adhere to speed limits in school zones. The Florida Sheriffs wholeheartedly endorse the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ Child Safety Campaign because it is instrumental in saving lives,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, President of the Florida Sheriffs Association. FPCA President, Chief Charlie Vazquez, Tampa International Airport PD said, “The Florida Police Chiefs Association proudly joins our public safety partners to celebrate Child Safety Awareness Month this August because we believe every child deserves a safe and secure environment to thrive and grow. We encourage you to participate by ensuring that all children are properly buckled in appropriate car seats or seat belts, teaching them the importance of pedestrian safety near roads, and modeling responsible driving behaviors. By adopting these practical measures, we can ensure the well-being of the most precious members of our communities.” “Keep kids safe as they return to school by avoiding risky driving behaviors,” said Michele Harris, Florida Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “According to a new AAA survey of Florida drivers, 36% admitted to speeding in an active school zone and 19% admitted to driving around a school bus while its red flashing lights are on.”

To learn more about the FLHSMV Safe Start Florida Child Safety Awareness Campaign visit: Child Safety Awareness Campaign Data and Resources – Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (flhsmv.gov)

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP's job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida's residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.