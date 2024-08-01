Two-Way Traffic Switching onto Newly Constructed Missouri River Bridge Between Fort Pierre and Pierre Communities

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – Beginning on Thursday, Aug. 1 2024, traffic will be shifting onto the new John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge between the Fort Pierre and Pierre communities. A two-way traffic configuration in the new westbound lanes will be in use on the new structure. The two-way traffic configuration will extend from the U.S. Highway 14/U.S. Highway 83 intersection in Fort Pierre to James Street in Pierre.

Two-way traffic will be in place for the remainder of the 2024 construction season while grading and concrete paving work is completed for the eastbound lanes at both ends of the new structure.

The existing 10-foot width restriction will remain in place. Over-width vehicles will be routed around the dam on a signed detour route utilizing S.D. Highway 1806, S.D. Highway 204, and S.D. Highway 1804. The traveling public is asked to be alert through the work zone watching for workers adjacent to the moving traffic.

For additional information and photos, please visit the project website at https://pierre-ftpierrebridge.com.

