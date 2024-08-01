Reviewing Self Care While Preparing for the New School Year

This month, we review the importance of self-care going into the new school year, and share back to school resources.

Each year as we approach the end of summer, kids, parents, teachers, and staff all prepare to return to school in the fall. It can be hard following the rush of responsibilities to actively approach self-care during the break of the summer months.

For parents, summer can be enjoyable but also sometimes difficult with the kids frequently at home, and it is always good to stop and take stock of how you are feeling and what you can do for yourself as well before summer is over. Have you had time to yourself, a chance to rest or a personal hobby to engage in, even for just 30 minutes during the day? Consider looking at our July post for some ideas on how to enjoy the remaining summer days while taking care of yourself. We wanted to share this page on parent self-care tips during the transition back to school. This back to school mental health checklist also highlights many useful tips as well, along with these other related guides for parents listed here.

For educators within the school systems, we wanted to take the opportunity to again share one of our favorite articles on the subject, written by a former teacher for PBS. It covers many of the essentials of self-care, including tips on how to mindfully rest and recharge from the framework of burnout following a tough school year. Educators can enjoy many more interesting articles on education and self-care in the PBS Teachers Lounge blog series to explore as well.

As well as self-care, there are ongoing challenges families face in meeting their needs for essential supplies. We wanted to take the time as we do every year to highlight different resources for families.

This site offers a list of school supply distributors for low-income families in need in the Boston area.

This guide has major resources for seeking out school supplies if you belong to a family in need.

The Salvation Army is hosting a Back to School Celebration at the TD Garden on Thursday August 15 th , with registrants receiving school supplies, winter jackets, other giveaways and more.

School on Wheels is completing a yearly donation drive and services for students fighting homelessness, click the link to find out more about their mission and how to donate.

Parents Helping Parents is a support organization with in-person and virtual parenting support groups as well as a 24-hour support line.

Please feel free to reach out to us at the Employee Assistance Program for support, or if you have any other back to school resources you feel would be good for this list. Have a restful end of summer.