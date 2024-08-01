NUJ urges transparency over the BBC’s investigation into Huw Edwards

The NUJ has urged the BBC to be fully transparent in its account of the handling of the investigation into Huw Edwards, it’s knowledge of his arrest and the circumstances of the shocking crimes he plead guilty to yesterday

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The appalling revelations about Huw Edwards have been met with shock and revulsion across the BBC with morale amongst newsroom colleagues particularly low. It is important that the BBC provides a clear and transparent account of its handling of the investigation, and the circumstances of their knowledge of his arrest before charges were made.

“It is understandable that there is public concern over all these matters. However, the NUJ is also mindful of the overarching importance of the principle of due process in internal procedures and this being properly discharged, of an employer’s duty of care and of the need to respect contractual and collective agreements. It is also important that the BBC offers reassurances that everyone, regardless of their role or perceived status in the organisation, is treated the same and that power imbalances are not allowed to influence decision making.”