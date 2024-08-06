Combs Waterkotte Achieves Dismissal in Challenging Sex Crime Case

St Louis Criminal Defense Lawyers - Combs Waterkotte

Combs Waterkotte, a leading Saint Louis Missouri criminal defense law firm, proudly announces a significant legal triumph in a complex criminal sex case.

Had there been a proper police investigation, my client would never have been in a position to have to defend himself against a system that he didn’t understand.” — Matthew Brown

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Case Number: 23SL-CR04747-01 St. Louis County, MO

Combs Waterkotte, a leading St. Louis, MO criminal defense law firm, proudly announces a significant legal triumph in a complex case involving charges of Statutory Sodomy 2nd Degree and Incest, later amended to Child Molestation in the 4th Degree. The diligent efforts of the Combs Waterkotte legal team led to the successful dismissal of the case, despite the defendant facing severe language barriers and the risk of deportation.

On May 21, 2023, the defendant was initially charged with one count of Statutory Sodomy 2nd Degree (D Felony) and one count of Incest (E Felony). The charges were brought forth following allegations made by his step-daughter. However, after a rigorous challenge to the DNA evidence presented, the State of Missouri referred the case back to the Grand Jury, resulting in a Superseding Indictment for one count of Child Molestation in the 4th Degree (E Felony).

Throughout the case, the defense team, led by Matthew Brown, meticulously questioned the validity of the evidence and the alleged victim's statements. After thorough questioning, the alleged victim recanted her story, admitting she fabricated the allegations out of anger towards her stepfather. Despite this recantation, the State persisted in prosecuting the case. The matter was eventually set for a bench trial on June 21, 2024. On the day of the trial, the alleged victim failed to appear to testify, leading the judge to dismiss the case over the State’s objection.

“This particular case showed just how important it is to do your own investigation and to question and challenge the 'evidence' provided to you,” said Matthew Brown, lead defense attorney for sex crimes at Combs Waterkotte. “Had there been a proper police investigation, my client would never have been in a position to have to defend himself against a system that he didn’t understand.”

The challenges in this case were multifaceted, including language barriers and the looming threat of deportation for the defendant. The firm’s meticulous approach and dedication to justice ensured that their client was not unjustly deported to Mexico. This case highlights the critical importance of defense attorneys conducting their own investigations and rigorously challenging the evidence presented against their clients.

The successful dismissal of this case exemplifies Combs Waterkotte’s unwavering commitment to defending the rights of the accused and highlights the firm’s expertise in navigating complex legal scenarios. This victory is a testament to the firm’s strategic thinking, comprehensive preparation, and aggressive advocacy.

About Combs Waterkotte

Combs Waterkotte is a leading criminal defense law firm based in St. Louis, Missouri, specializing in a wide range of criminal cases, including sex crimes, drug offenses, violent crimes, DUI/DWI, and more. The firm’s attorneys bring a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to defending their clients’ rights, ensuring each case is handled with the utmost diligence and professionalism. With a proven track record of success in high-stakes trials, Combs Waterkotte is dedicated to delivering justice and protecting the future of their clients.

Best Criminal Defense Attorneys St. Louis, MO - Combs Waterkotte