Bill of Rights Institute Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation in Civics and History Education

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bill of Rights Institute was founded on the simple, powerful belief that all students should have access to a high-quality education in civics and history.Now, the Institute is celebrating a quarter-century of supporting educators and students in every corner of America.2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Bill of Rights Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to advance civics and history education through high-quality resources and programs.The Institute was established in 1999 due to concern about the lack of support, resources, and professional development for civics and history educators. Business leader and philanthropist Charles Koch took up the cause, providing the funding and support to launch the Bill of Rights Institute.Fast-forward to today, and the Bill of Rights Institute has become a national leader in civics and history curricula, programs, and professional development. The Institute currently serves a nationwide network of more than 76,000 teachers who reach approximately 7.6 million students per year, and is supported by thousands of individuals, foundations, and businesses throughout the United States.“We are proud of our long history of equipping students and teachers to live the ideals of a free and just society,” said Ryan Stowers, chair of the Bill of Rights Institute Board of Directors. “I have always believed that the story of the Bill of Rights Institute is best told through its impact. What began as a small endeavor has become a movement that is reaching tens of thousands of teachers and millions of students in all 50 states every year. When we hear from the countless educators and young people whose lives and careers we have positively influenced, it affirms the vital importance of our mission.”Throughout its history, the Bill of Rights Institute has become known as an innovator in civics and history education. The Institute is a recognized leader in the publication of free, open educational resources (OER) for teachers and students, so all young people can have equal access to a quality civics and history education.With Bill of Rights Institute curricula and resources, students learn to read and understand primary sources; study Founding principles, such as liberty and equality; discuss civic virtues, like honor and integrity; and develop critical thinking skills through engaging point-counterpoint lessons. The Institute has continuously adapted its delivery mechanisms to meet the needs of students and educators, publishing ready-made lessons, essays from leading scholars, and a library of engaging videos that have been viewed millions of times.The Bill of Rights Institute has also established innovative, nationwide programs, such as MyImpact Challenge, a national civic engagement contest where students develop constitutionally-principled service projects.Programs and curricula are developed and tested with input from scholar reviewers and classroom educators, so the Bill of Rights Institute can always be sure its offerings are optimized to meet teacher and student needs.Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David J. Bobb, Ph.D., said that the Institute’s 25th anniversary was a time for celebration and reflection, but also a reminder that much work remains.“We know that concepts like liberty, equality, and justice are not passed to our children in their DNA,” he said. “Students need a robust civics and history education that helps them understand, apply, and live these principles for themselves. We are grateful for the many staff, educators, young people, and supporters who have helped us engage in this important work for the past 25 years. With their support, we truly believe the best is yet to come.”For more information about Bill of Rights Institute resources and programs, visit www.mybri.org