FOOD SPECIALS, SMALL PLATES, BIG TASTES AND FEEDING FRENZY RETURN FOR 2024

SPRINGFIELD, IL - When you think of the Illinois State Fair, you probably think of food. From sweet to savory, tasty options are available around every corner. But you may not have the appetite - or the budget - to eat everything.





That's why the Illinois State Fair offers Small Plates, Big Tastes. For just $3, you can get sample size portions from any Village of Cultures vendor, allowing you to save money while trying all the food you want.





"We wanted to give fairgoers a way to ‘travel' around the world in the Village of Cultures without breaking the bank," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "The sample-size portions allow fairgoers to try foods from many different parts of the world, and if they enjoy what they try, they can go back for the full-size portion!"





The popular "Feeding Frenzy" also returns in 2024. The "Jaws" theme song will be played over loudspeakers to mark the beginning and end of the frenzy that runs every weekday (August 8 - 9 & August 12 - 16) of the fair from 2 - 5 p.m. When the music sounds (15 minutes prior to the discounts starting, and 15 minutes before they end), participating vendors will reduce prices on select menu items.



