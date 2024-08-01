Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,587 in the last 365 days.

FOOD SPECIALS, SMALL PLATES, BIG TASTES AND FEEDING FRENZY RETURN FOR 2024

SPRINGFIELD, IL - When you think of the Illinois State Fair, you probably think of food. From sweet to savory, tasty options are available around every corner. But you may not have the appetite - or the budget - to eat everything.


That's why the Illinois State Fair offers Small Plates, Big Tastes. For just $3, you can get sample size portions from any Village of Cultures vendor, allowing you to save money while trying all the food you want.


"We wanted to give fairgoers a way to ‘travel' around the world in the Village of Cultures without breaking the bank," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "The sample-size portions allow fairgoers to try foods from many different parts of the world, and if they enjoy what they try, they can go back for the full-size portion!"


The popular "Feeding Frenzy" also returns in 2024. The "Jaws" theme song will be played over loudspeakers to mark the beginning and end of the frenzy that runs every weekday (August 8 - 9 & August 12 - 16) of the fair from 2 - 5 p.m. When the music sounds (15 minutes prior to the discounts starting, and 15 minutes before they end), participating vendors will reduce prices on select menu items.


Please check the Illinois State Fair website or the Information Booths for an updated list of participating vendors, as well as vendor locations.

You just read:

FOOD SPECIALS, SMALL PLATES, BIG TASTES AND FEEDING FRENZY RETURN FOR 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more