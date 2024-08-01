Swedish Position Paper on the next EU Research and Innovation Framework Programme, FP10

SWEDEN, August 1 - European research and innovation collaborations contribute to maintaining and strengthening European values for a free, open, and value-based market economy. In today’s geopolitically challenging situation, it is important that the EU’s long-term competitiveness and openness are at the core of an open strategic autonomy. European research and innovation collaboration is of great importance for Swedish universities, industry, institutes, public sector entities, and other stakeholders. The Swedish position paper aims to present key principles that Sweden believes need to be safeguarded or improved in the development of the next framework program for research and innovation to serve the development, competitiveness, and prosperity of all of Europe.