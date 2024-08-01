Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,568 in the last 365 days.

Swedish Position Paper on the next EU Research and Innovation Framework Programme, FP10

SWEDEN, August 1 - European research and innovation collaborations contribute to maintaining and strengthening European values for a free, open, and value-based market economy. In today’s geopolitically challenging situation, it is important that the EU’s long-term competitiveness and openness are at the core of an open strategic autonomy. European research and innovation collaboration is of great importance for Swedish universities, industry, institutes, public sector entities, and other stakeholders. The Swedish position paper aims to present key principles that Sweden believes need to be safeguarded or improved in the development of the next framework program for research and innovation to serve the development, competitiveness, and prosperity of all of Europe.

You just read:

Swedish Position Paper on the next EU Research and Innovation Framework Programme, FP10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more