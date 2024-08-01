Next Steps for NY’s Nation-Leading Social Media Laws

“When I signed our nation-leading laws to combat addictive social media feeds and keep kids safe online, I made it clear that New York would act swiftly to deliver strong protections for our young people. The rulemaking process for the SAFE For Kids Act and the New York Child Data Protection Act is now underway at the direction of Attorney General James, who has been an incredible partner from day one.

“Our efforts in New York are accelerating a national conversation on youth mental health and social media. Just one month after New York became the first state to act against addictive feeds, the Senate passed federal legislation to protect children nationwide.

“As New York’s first mom Governor, I’ll never stop fighting for our kids. I look forward to seeing our laws in action and pushing for continued progress at the federal level.”