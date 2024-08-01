Submit Release
Bidding Begins on Nearly Half a Billion Dollars of Luxury Real Estate and yacht with Minimum Bids as Low as $5.5 Million

Beachfront Villa K in St. Barth offered at auction by G3 Auctions

14 trophy properties in the Caribbean and superyacht Lady M set for auction by G3 Auctions

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those waiting for the right time to purchase a second home or business in paradise, there’s no better opportunity than now. The Tropical Getaway Summer Auction Event is underway. With minimum bids as much as 64% off original list price, 14 properties are being offered: 8 in St. Barth, 2 in the Cayman Islands, 2 in The Bahamas, and 2 in the Dominican Republic. From private islands to boutique resorts to beachfront homes to ocean view villas, this auction event showcases plenty of options.

Each property has a different deadline to bid, with the first being on August 9th. For more information, or to receive the auction bidder information packet, please visit G3auctions.com or call 1-678-333-3000.

Guy Masters
G3 Auctions
+1 678.333.3000
info@g3auctions.com

