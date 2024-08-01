Submit Release
Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa visits Middelburg following fatal crash, 1 Aug

Deputy Minister visits Middelburg following fatal crash 

 

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, accompanied by officials from the Mpumalanga Department of Roads and Transport and the Road Traffic Management Corporation, will conduct a site visit to Middelburg, Mpumalanga. 

This follows a tragic accident at a level crossing, involving a bus and a train, which resulted in the deaths of five children and injuries to 20 others. 

"The safety of our children is paramount, and it is heartbreaking to witness such a loss. Our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragedy," said Deputy Minister Hlengwa. 

The Deputy Minister will visit Middelburg as follows: 
Date: 01 August 2024 
Venue: R104 Level Crossing, Middelburg, Mpumalnga. 
Time: 10:30 for 11:00 

Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance with Tshegofatso Maake 
on 063 281 9453 or maaket@dot.gov.za or 
Esethu Hasane on 071 259 2442 or  hasanee@dot.gov.za (location pin will be shared on request tomorrow) 

