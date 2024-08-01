01 August 2024

The President of Turkmenistan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America

On July 31, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Turkmenistan, Elizabeth Rood.

After presenting her credentials, the diplomat conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from US President Joseph Biden to the head of state and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, confirming her country's interest in strengthening traditionally friendly interstate relations.

Congratulating Elizabeth Rood on her appointment to a high diplomatic post, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov wished her success in her work on the further development of multifaceted Turkmen-American cooperation. Having conveyed return greetings and good wishes to the US President, the head of state noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the expansion of bilateral relations built on the basis of mutual understanding, respect and trust.

During the meeting, the fruitful nature of the interstate dialogue, which is steadily developing across its entire spectrum, including in the political and diplomatic sphere, was noted with satisfaction. In this regard, it was noted that regular contacts between the relevant departments of the two countries contribute to a constructive exchange of views on current issues on the international agenda, where special attention is paid to maintaining sustainable development, ensuring security, as well as such an aspect as climate change.

One of the priority vectors of bilateral cooperation is the trade and economic sphere. In this context, the significant contribution of the «Turkmenistan – USA» Business Council to the implementation of the existing mutual potential in this area was noted. For many years, such large American companies as «Boeing», «General Electric», «John Deere» and «Case New Holland» have been implementing important joint projects in our country.

Cultural and humanitarian ties are also an integral part of Turkmen-American relations. Continuing on the topic, it was noted that the «Magtymguly Pyragy» cultural and park complex was recently ceremonially opened in Ashgabat, where sculptures of famous foreign literary figures, including the American poet Langston Hughes, were also installed.

Having emphasized that it is a great honor for her to represent the United States of America in Turkmenistan, the diplomat assured that she, for her part, will do everything possible to strengthen the traditional interstate dialogue and bring it to a qualitatively new level.

At the end of the meeting, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States Elizabeth Rood expressed confidence that Turkmen-American relations, based on unwavering mutual goodwill, will continue to develop successfully, filling with new concrete content.