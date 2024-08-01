01 August 2024

138

The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye

On July 31, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar.

Expressing gratitude for the time devoted to the meeting and the opportunity to discuss current issues of interstate cooperation in a personal conversation, the guest conveyed warm greetings from the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the President of Turkmenistan, as well as to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Having thanked for the kind words, the President of Turkmenistan addressed warm greetings and best wishes to the head of the fraternal state, noting that the centuries-old Turkmen-Turkish relations have rich experience, which is a solid foundation for the implementation of priority tasks in the political, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. In the context of the multifaceted Turkmen-Turkish partnership, a special place is given to the trade and economic sphere. In this context, it was noted that at present the Republic of Türkiye occupies one of the leading positions in the foreign trade turnover of our country.

During the meeting, the head of state noted that Turkmenistan is one of the countries rich in natural resources, and is ready to continue cooperation with Türkiye in the energy sector. As noted, at present, one of the most important issues is the transportation of Turkmen gas to the fraternal Republic of Türkiye, and then to European countries.

In this regard, it was emphasized that during the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Türkiye in March of this year, the «Declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of hydrocarbon resources between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye» and the «Memorandum of mutual cooperation on the development of partnership in the field of natural gas between the State Concern «Türkmengaz» and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye» were signed. As noted, these documents serve as an important legal basis for further expansion of bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

Along with this, the construction of a combined cycle power plant on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea is currently ongoing, the commissioning of which will allow the export of Turkmen electricity to neighboring states via the Caspian Sea, as well as supply it to fraternal Türkiye and other countries. In this regard, the subject of discussion was the possibility of increasing cooperation in the above-mentioned areas. In this context, the head of state confirmed his readiness to consider proposals and support fruitful initiatives of the Turkish side.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that strategic interstate cooperation will continue to develop successfully for the benefit of the two fraternal peoples and countries.

As part of the planned events, the delegation, which arrived in Turkmenistan headed by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar, held meetings with the heads of the State Corporation «Türkmengeologiýa» and the Ministry of Energy of the country.