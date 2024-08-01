Idaho Travel Council Announces July MeetingJul23

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Tourism

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces July Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (July 23, 2024) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet at Schweitzer Resort (10000 Schweitzer Mountain Rd., Sandpoint, ID) on Tuesday, July 30, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (PT) and Wednesday, July 31, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (PT) in the Selkirk Room.

On Tuesday, agenda items include a welcome and updates from Schweitzer; updates on the Tourism program, grants program and collections; reports from agencies of record Madden Media and Red Sky; and Idaho Tourism and Convention Grant application review and discussion. On Wednesday, application review and discussion will continue followed by grant awards and any new business.

View the full ITC agenda here. The ITC meeting is open to the public.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org. ###