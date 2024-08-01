Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Global Market Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $7.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.9%.

The automated machine learning (AutoML) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.15 billion in 2023 to $1.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to complexity of machine learning, scarcity of data science talent, demand for speedy solutions, advancements in ai and computing power, cost efficiency.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The automated machine learning (AutoML) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ai integration across industries, expansion of IoT and big data, rise of edge computing, hybrid cloud and on-premises solutions, regulatory compliance requirements.

Growth Driver Of The Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Market

The rising need for advanced fraud detection solutions is expected to propel the growth of the automated machine learning (AutoML) market going forward. Fraud detection involves identifying and preventing fraudulent activities or behaviors within a system or organization. Automated machine learning (AutoML) can be used for fraud detection by leveraging its capabilities to process and analyze large volumes of data, identify patterns, and detect anomalies that may indicate fraudulent activities.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the automated machine learning (AutoML) market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation.

Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the automated machine learning (AutoML) market. Major companies operating in the automated machine learning (AutoML) market are adopting new technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Offering: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise: Small And Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

4) By Application: Data Processing, Feature Engineering, Model Selection, Hyperparameter Optimization And Tuning, Model Assembling, Other Applications

5) By End User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the automated machine learning (AutoML) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automated machine learning (AutoML) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Market Definition

Automated machine learning (AutoML) is the process of applying machine learning to practical issues AutoML automates machine learning models' selection, composition, and parameterization, making the machine learning process more user-friendly and often providing faster, more accurate outputs than hand-coded algorithms.

Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automated machine learning (AutoML) market size, automated machine learning (AutoML) market drivers and trends, automated machine learning (AutoML) market major players, automated machine learning (AutoML) competitors' revenues, automated machine learning (AutoML) market positioning, and automated machine learning (AutoML) market growth across geographies. The automated machine learning (AutoML) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

