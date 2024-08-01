Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,566 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in Southeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Southeast, DC.

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the report of an unconscious person in the park area near the 3300 block of Fort DuPont Drive, Southeast. Officers located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Ambria Farmer of District Heights, MD.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Desmond Barr Jr. of Northeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

The detectives’ investigation determined that this offense was domestic in nature.

CCN: 24107364

###

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in Southeast Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more