MPD Arrests Suspect in Southeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Southeast, DC.

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the report of an unconscious person in the park area near the 3300 block of Fort DuPont Drive, Southeast. Officers located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Ambria Farmer of District Heights, MD.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Desmond Barr Jr. of Northeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

The detectives’ investigation determined that this offense was domestic in nature.

CCN: 24107364

