Nebula Cosmos 4K SE & Capsule Air Projectors Meet Different Cinematic Needs; From High Resolution to Flexible Viewing
BELLEVUE, WA, US, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nebula, Anker’s smart entertainment brand, today introduced two models of projectors to meet the needs of different consumers. The Capsule Air is the brand's next generation portable projector, providing the ultimate for flexible viewing in almost any kind of living space, while the Cosmos 4K SE builds on the previous generation Cosmos series and offers an exceptional cinematic experience for those that demand the highest resolution, brighter picture, richer colors and more detailed sound.
The Capsule Air was designed to provide the ultimate, take anywhere experience for users at home and on-the-go. Multiple optional accessories will be available for the Capsule Air to ensure even more flexibility, including watching movies and TV shows in a spare bedroom, kitchen, hotel room or dorm room.
The Cosmos 4K SE features 1,800 ANSI Lumens with 4K UHD resolution and is further enhanced by the addition of Dolby Vision® and the NebulaMaster™ image engine, ensuring a portable cinematic experience for users at home with an ergonomically designed handle.
Both projectors feature the Google TV™ platform with built-in Netflix integration, allowing users to enjoy 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, live TV and more available across 10,000+ apps.
Cosmos 4K SE
With its 1,800 ANSI Lumens and 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Cosmos 4K SE is able to provide an unparalleled visual experience with up to 120-inch display in regular lighting and up to a 200-inch display in dark conditions. Leveraging Dolby Vision technology, the projector optimizes the overall image quality with greater depth, enhanced contrast and enriched colors, preserving maximum image details with minimal image quality loss. Additionally, the Cosmos 4K SE enhances the image using its NebulaMaster™ Image Processing Engine, offering immersive, natural looking images with accurate colors, as well as using HybridBeam Technology, which combines an LED and laser light source to ensure a brighter display with enriched colors. In addition, the NebulaMaster™ technology improves contrast with enriched details in both bright and dark areas of the image while optimizing color accuracy to imitate the effect perceived by the human eyes. Furthermore, the de-contour reduction algorithm provides smoother image transitions and preserves edge details of the image.
The Cosmos 4K SE provides an immersive audio-visual experience featuring two 15W full-range drivers, each located on both sides, with support for Dolby Audio. Users are able to enjoy full, rich and high-fidelity sound and fully immerse themselves in a movie, TV show or games.
The projector features auto setup which includes Real-time Autofocus and Keystone Correction, Auto Obstacle Avoidance, Auto Screen Fit, Ambient Light Adaptation and Wall Color Adaptation. It also includes Eye Guard to protect users' eyes if someone walks in front of the projector.
Capsule Air
The Capsule Air, standing only 5.51” tall and weighing only 22.93oz, is the smallest and most portable GTV projector on the market. Continuing with the brand's soda-can design, while standing less than one inch taller than a can of soda, allows the projector to be effortlessly carried on-the-go. Additionally, the Capsule Air also provides up to 2 hours of playtime with its built-in 34Wh battery. However, equipped with USB-C charging, the Capsule Air can easily be recharged using a PD-equipped power bank or wall charger.
Offering 150 ANSI lumens and 720p resolution, the Capsule Air is ideal to be used in small spaces. But while the Capsule Air comfortably projects a 60-inch image, users can project up to a 100-inch image for a larger movie screen experience.
However, the star of the show is certainly the accessories that expand users' flexibility and creativity to best utilize the projector in many scenarios that traditionally don't allow a video source：
• Snap-On Base: The included Snap-On Base can magnetically snap on or off from the projector's base while ensuring more dynamic usage scenarios with its ability to tilt from 0-30° when sitting on the floor or desk and 0-90° when mounted to the wall. When the Snap-On Base is attached, the Capsule Air can easily be mounted to the bookshelf in a study room, to the wall in a bedroom or kitchen, and even in tight spaces in an RV for the ultimate flexibility. As an added use case, the Capsule Air can help content creators project their subject onto a surface from above or from the side and emulate them while working. Parents and kid chefs can even mount the Snap-On Base from a cabinet to help them follow along with how-to cooking videos while making dinner.
• Gimbal Stand: The Gimbal Stand can be easily mounted onto the Capsule Air and allows for 360° angle adjustment to match different viewing scenarios whether watching a movie from the coffee table in the living room or watching cartoons together in a kid's bedroom from the nightstand. The Gimbal Stand can be purchased separately for $49.99.
• Power Bank Tripod: This 2-in-1 power bank tripod doubles the playtime of the Capsule Air, providing up to 2 hours battery life (in eco mode) with its 9600mAh battery. The tripod also increases the height of the projection point from 8.5” to 33.1”, and is able to tilt 0-90°, delivering the best viewing angle and allowing users to find the best surface to project onto while at home or outdoors. The Power Bank Tripod can be purchased separately for $129.99.
The Power Bank Tripod and Gimbal Stand will be compatible with all Capsule projectors, while the Snap-On Base was exclusively designed for use with the Capsule Air.
Pricing & Availability
Both the Cosmos 4K SE and Capsule Air are slated to be available for purchase on seenebula.com and Amazon for $1,299.99 and $349.99 MSRP respectively, beginning on August 29th in the US. Consumers that sign up between now and August 28th can enjoy triple NEBULA membership credits on Nebula's website, and further promotions as below:
• Cosmos 4K SE: Customers can enjoy a $300 discount and gain an extra year of warranty when checking out from August 29th to September 29th.
• Capsule Air: Customers are able to claim a free Power Bank Tripod ($129.99 value) when purchasing the projector from August 29th to September 29th.
For more information on these new projectors, visit www.seenebula.com.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, AnkerMake, Eufy, Nebula, SOLIX and Soundcore.
More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.
About Nebula
Nebula represents an exciting class of smart, portable entertainment products. This includes Nebula's popular line of high-definition projectors. These devices are breathing new life into the projector space in five key ways: beautiful and portable designs, incredible sound and image quality, amazing battery life, rich content and smart AI. For more information, please visit SeeNebula.com.
Nebula is a trademark of Anker Innovations Limited. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
