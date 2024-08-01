Virginian Family Brings Their LEGO® Fan Expo Home This October with Two Stops
Calling all LEGO® fansRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- **The Beights, a Virginian Family, bring their sought-after LEGO® Expo - BrickUniverse - to Virginia this October with stops in Augusta County and Richmond**
The highly anticipated BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo, a traveling LEGO® fan expo that demonstrates how LEGO® bricks can be more than just toys but also tools for creating awe-inspiring art, is set to make its return to Augusta, VA on October 19-20 and debut in Richmond, VA on October 26. This exciting event, brought to life by a passionate Virginian family, showcases the limitless creative potential of LEGO® bricks and promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages.
"We love watching kids and adults alike build masterpieces in our building zones; it never gets old," said Angela Beights, organizer of BrickUniverse. "LEGO® bricks have an incredible ability to bring people together and spark creativity in ways we could never have imagined."
**Event Highlights:**
- **Renowned LEGO® Artists:** Attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet celebrated artists from around the country who craft stunning works of art entirely out of LEGO® bricks. These artists will be on hand to share their creative processes and showcase their latest masterpieces.
- **Local Hobbyists:** Engage with local LEGO® enthusiasts and hobbyists who will be displaying their own impressive creations. Learn tips and tricks from fellow builders and be inspired by the diverse range of designs.
- **Themed Building Zones:** Dive into hands-on, themed building zones where visitors can unleash their creativity. These interactive areas are perfect for both beginners and seasoned builders looking to explore new ideas and techniques.
- **Vendor Marketplace:** Explore a wide array of LEGO®-themed merchandise and collectibles available from numerous vendors. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or new to the LEGO® world, there will be something for everyone.
**Event Details:**
- **Augusta, VA:**
- **Dates:** October 19-20, 2024
- **Location:** Augusta Expo
- **Tickets:** Available at (http://www.brickuniverseusa.com)
- **Richmond, VA:**
- **Date:** October 26, 2024
- **Location:** Old Dominion Building at Richmond Raceway
**Online ticket purchases are encouraged, as sessions often sell out and tickets will not be available at the door for sold-out events.
**About BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo:**
BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo is a premier event celebrating the artistry and innovation of LEGO® enthusiasts. Featuring interactive displays, meet-and-greets with artists, and a variety of LEGO®-themed building zones, the expo offers a unique and immersive experience for fans of all ages. It has spent the last ten years traveling coast-to-coast, demonstrating that LEGO® bricks are not just toys, but a medium for creating breathtaking art. This event offers a unique, immersive experience that celebrates the creativity and ingenuity of LEGO® enthusiasts from all walks of life.
Sara Carpenter
BrickUniverse
info@brickuniverseusa.com