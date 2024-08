Virginian Family Brings Their LEGO® Fan Expo Home This October with Two Stops

Artist Rocco Buttliere Creation by Artist Lauren Beights

Calling all LEGO® fans

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- **The Beights, a Virginian Family, bring their sought-after LEGOExpo - BrickUniverse - to Virginia this October with stops in Augusta County and Richmond**The highly anticipated BrickUniverse LEGOFan Expo, a traveling LEGOfan expo that demonstrates how LEGObricks can be more than just toys but also tools for creating awe-inspiring art, is set to make its return to Augusta, VA on October 19-20 and debut in Richmond, VA on October 26. This exciting event, brought to life by a passionate Virginian family, showcases the limitless creative potential of LEGObricks and promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages."We love watching kids and adults alike build masterpieces in our building zones; it never gets old," said Angela Beights, organizer of BrickUniverse. "LEGObricks have an incredible ability to bring people together and spark creativity in ways we could never have imagined."**Event Highlights:**- **Renowned LEGOArtists:** Attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet celebrated artists from around the country who craft stunning works of art entirely out of LEGObricks. These artists will be on hand to share their creative processes and showcase their latest masterpieces.- **Local Hobbyists:** Engage with local LEGOenthusiasts and hobbyists who will be displaying their own impressive creations. Learn tips and tricks from fellow builders and be inspired by the diverse range of designs.- **Themed Building Zones:** Dive into hands-on, themed building zones where visitors can unleash their creativity. These interactive areas are perfect for both beginners and seasoned builders looking to explore new ideas and techniques.- **Vendor Marketplace:** Explore a wide array of LEGO-themed merchandise and collectibles available from numerous vendors. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or new to the LEGOworld, there will be something for everyone.**Event Details:**- **Augusta, VA:**- **Dates:** October 19-20, 2024- **Location:** Augusta Expo- **Tickets:** Available at ( http://www.brickuniverseusa.com - **Richmond, VA:**- **Date:** October 26, 2024- **Location:** Old Dominion Building at Richmond Raceway**Online ticket purchases are encouraged, as sessions often sell out and tickets will not be available at the door for sold-out events.**About BrickUniverse LEGOFan Expo:**BrickUniverse LEGOFan Expo is a premier event celebrating the artistry and innovation of LEGOenthusiasts. Featuring interactive displays, meet-and-greets with artists, and a variety of LEGO-themed building zones, the expo offers a unique and immersive experience for fans of all ages. It has spent the last ten years traveling coast-to-coast, demonstrating that LEGObricks are not just toys, but a medium for creating breathtaking art. This event offers a unique, immersive experience that celebrates the creativity and ingenuity of LEGOenthusiasts from all walks of life.