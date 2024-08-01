Inventor of the Medical ID Celebrates Awareness Month
Medical Identification Improves Emergency Outcomes
In a medical crisis, every second counts. People with medical conditions need a way to communicate their needs in an emergency - especially if they're incapacitated.”TURLOCK, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This August, MedicAlert, the original and leading provider of medical identification, raises awareness about the importance of medical IDs during MedicAlert Awareness Month. Medical identification – such as the iconic MedicAlert bracelet – provides critical information to first responders or bystanders in the event a person is unable to communicate during a crisis.
Each year, 2.6 million people receive harmful emergency medical treatment that could have been prevented. 250,000 people die because they are misdiagnosed in an ER. These tragic results can be avoided with proper medical identification, resulting in better emergency outcomes.
Especially for the many Americans with severe allergies or other chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, dementia, epilepsy, and heart disease, being prepared is crucial. While devices like epinephrine autoinjectors and insulin pumps are essential tools, a critical piece of the preparedness puzzle is often overlooked: medical identification.
The medical ID was invented in 1956 by Dr. Marion Collins for his daughter, who nearly died from a severe allergic reaction. Soon after, Dr. Collins founded the non-profit MedicAlert Foundation to make their life-saving bracelet and emergency response services available to more people living with allergies and other chronic medical conditions.
“In a medical crisis, every second counts,” says Karen Cassel, CEO at MedicAlert Foundation. “People with medical conditions need a way to communicate their needs in an emergency - especially if they're incapacitated. A medical information bracelet like MedicAlert provides critical medical information, potentially saving lives. This August, we encourage everyone to learn more about medical IDs and consider getting one for themselves and their loved ones.”
Medical information not only protects the wearer, it empowers first responders to provide the best possible care. For more than 68 years, MedicAlert IDs have provided lifesaving medical information to first responders, ensuring they know their patient’s medical history - including allergies, medical conditions, medications, implanted devices, and other important details. With this data, emergency personnel can deliver safer, faster care in an emergency.
About MedicAlert Foundation
MedicAlert Foundation is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, and the creator of the original medical ID. The MedicAlert emblem is globally recognized by first responders and emergency personnel, who connect with MedicAlert’s 24/7 live Emergency Response Team for full health details and connection to emergency contacts. Since 1956, MedicAlert has helped people with chronic medical conditions receive fast and accurate emergency care. MedicAlert services millions of members in the U.S. and through 10 global affiliates. For more information, visit medicalert.org.
