Reps' Training Stage 2, 2 October 2024

Putting together a pay claim, dealing with a bullying manager, creating an active chapel and negotiating a robust house agreement are among the skills of a successful rep.

This course is aimed at reps and members who have completed Stage 1. It develops the knowledge and skills that are needed to support and represent individual members in meetings.

Course Outline

Share the action points from the activity at the end of Stage 1

Explore your rights when representing members

Know how your disciplinary and grievance procedures work

Develop a systematic approach to handling members’ problems

Develop a survey to send to members

At the end of Stage 2, you will be asked to complete a short activity on which you will report back in Stage 3. You are given time to do this during the course.

The courses are aimed at any new rep, a member who may be interested in getting more involved in their Chapel or Branch, or a more experienced rep who would like a refresher. The programme is relevant for any rep, whether they are staff or freelance.