Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,631 in the last 365 days.

*Update* MPD Arrests Teen in Northeast Attempted Vehicle Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a teenager for an attempted car theft in Northeast.

On July 26, 2024, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the victim saw the suspect in the driver’s seat of her SUV in the 600 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. When she yelled at him to get out, he backed the victim’s vehicle into a parked vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Yesterday, July 30, 2024, MPD pushed out photos of the suspect and asked the community for their assistance.

Today, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, turned himself in to the Sixth District Police Station. He was arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry Of A Motor Vehicle, Theft One, Theft (First Degree) and Leaving After Colliding- Property Damage.

CCN: 24114411

###

You just read:

*Update* MPD Arrests Teen in Northeast Attempted Vehicle Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more