Update* MPD Arrests Teen in Northeast Attempted Vehicle Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a teenager for an attempted car theft in Northeast.

On July 26, 2024, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the victim saw the suspect in the driver’s seat of her SUV in the 600 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. When she yelled at him to get out, he backed the victim’s vehicle into a parked vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Yesterday, July 30, 2024, MPD pushed out photos of the suspect and asked the community for their assistance.

Today, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, turned himself in to the Sixth District Police Station. He was arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry Of A Motor Vehicle, Theft One, Theft (First Degree) and Leaving After Colliding- Property Damage.

CCN: 24114411

