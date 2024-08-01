GUARDDOG AI Announces its “DCX Vulnerability + Isolation Solution” General Availability

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GUARDDOG AI, the trusted leader in edge-to-edge cybersecurity visibility and response, is proud to announce the general availability of its groundbreaking “DCX Vulnerability + Isolation Solution.” This innovative software solution, deployable anywhere on a network, automatically detects, contains, and isolates attacks, stopping threats before critical damage can occur.

Drawing from five years of experience with hybrid hardware and software proof of concept, GUARDDOG AI now prevents a staggering 2,440 attempted attacks weekly. The new software-only DCX Vulnerability + Isolation Solution extends this robust protection to cloud and IoT environments, delivering comprehensive edge-to-edge cybersecurity visibility and response. This game-changing solution addresses the growing challenge organizations face in managing and tracking the risks associated with their digital assets.

Key features of the DCX Vulnerability + Isolation Solution include:
• Real-Time Alerts and Advanced Analytics: Provides essential vulnerability information for IT personnel managing digital assets.
• Visibility of Hidden Threats: Utilizes traffic analysis and network-facing vulnerability scoring to reveal concealed network and device threats.
• Automatic Threat Detection and Containment: Profiles network traffic and digital asset vulnerabilities to detect and isolate man-in-the-middle exploits without impacting network performance, preventing attack escalation.

Peter Bookman, founder of GUARDDOG AI, expressed his excitement: “With over five years of market validation using our solution, the move to a software-based offering that provides complete edge-to-edge coverage, including cloud and IoT, is thrilling. Now, any organization can visualize and empower stakeholders to maximize attack surface coverage across the entire organization. Cyber resilience and minimizing business impact from cyber-attacks have never been simpler with this offering.”

About GUARDDOG AI: GUARDDOG AI delivers advanced cybersecurity solutions that simplify cybersecurity management using AI-powered autonomous detection and response technology. Our services are designed to make advanced cybersecurity accessible for small, mid-market, and distributed organizations without added complexity. Easily deployable in various environments—offices, branch offices, remote offices, and cloud—GUARDDOG AI offers unparalleled edge-to-edge visibility and protection.

Try out the DCX Vulnerability + Isolation at https://dcx.guarddog.ai/pov. In the referral email field, use sales@guarddog.ai. Or Visit GUARDDOG.AI for more information.

